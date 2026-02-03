Russia delivers massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military sites in past day

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russian troops delivered a massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites in response to Kiev’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"Last night, in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive strike by ground-based and airborne long-range precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises and their energy facilities and sites for the storage and assembly of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the designated targets were hit," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 190 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 12 enemy motor vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Taratutino and Pokrovka in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Khatneye, Sosnovy Bor and Verkhnyaya Pisarevka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 11 ammunition, materiel and fuel depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 180 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Novoosinovo, Gorokhovatka, Blagodatovka, Palamarevka, Petrovka and Grushevka in the Kharkov Region and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 135 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy tanks and four armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an airmobile brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Belokuzminovka, Zakotnoye, Malinovka, Slavyansk, Kramatorsk, Reznikovka, Nikiforovka and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 385 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, two jaeger brigades, an airmobile brigade, an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, an assault regiment, a marine infantry brigade and three National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Dobropolye, Belitskoye and Grishino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novopavlovka, Novopodgorodnoye and Gavrilovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades and four assault regiments of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Gorkoye, Novoye Pole, Staroukrainka, Vozdvizhevka and Zaliznichnoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 65 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mountain assault brigade and a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novosyolovka and Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region and Sadovoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, mercenaries in nearly 150 locations over past day

Russian troops struck deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in nearly 150 locations over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 149 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 99 Ukrainian UAVs, HIMARS rocket over past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 99 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a US-made HIMARS rocket over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a guided aerial bomb, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 99 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 670 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 283 helicopters, 112,076 unmanned aerial vehicles, 649 surface-to-air missile systems, 27,459 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,657 multiple rocket launchers, 33,021 field artillery guns and mortars and 53,553 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.