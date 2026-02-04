Russia launches production of Tor-M2KM air defense system’s seaborne version

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant Kupol (part of the Almaz-Antey Group) launched the production of the seaborne version of the Tor-M2KM air defense system for Russian naval ships in 2025, Electromechanical Plant CEO Fanil Ziyatdinov said.

"The Tor-M2KM module can also be used for combat operations aboard ships: in 2025, work began to produce the first batch of these systems for the Navy," the chief executive said in an interview with the National Defense magazine.

The Tor-MF surface-to-air missile system integrated into the ship layout is also being developed for the Russian Navy, he added.

"Therefore, our system has become a multi-service force weapon," he concluded.