Russian Defense Ministry delegation discusses military cooperation with Azerbaijan in Baku

BAKU, February 25. /TASS/. A delegation of the Russian Defense Ministry has met in Baku with Deputy Defense Minister and Commander of the Azerbaijani Air Force Namig Islamzade to discuss the state of bilateral military cooperation, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told TASS.

The Russian delegation is led by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces, Colonel General Yury Grekhov.

"The current state of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as other issues of mutual interest, were discussed at the meeting," the statement says.

According to the ministry, during the visit, the Russian delegation took part in a seminar at the National Defense University, during which the sides exchanged views on innovations in the military-educational and scientific spheres.