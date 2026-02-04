Russia open to finding solutions on strategic stability — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted in a conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping that Moscow remains open to maintaining dialogue and finding solutions on strategic stability, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said at a news briefing.

"We remain open to finding negotiation ways to secure strategic stability," Ushakov said, commenting on the looming expiration of the New START Treaty on February 5.

At a meeting of the Russian Security Council last fall, Putin announced that Russia will be ready to maintain the central limits under New START for another year after it expires in February, if the United States makes a reciprocal move.

Responding to a TASS question on October 5, US President Donald Trump described Putin’s proposal as a good idea. However, there has not been any official response from Washington to Moscow’s initiative.