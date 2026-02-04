Russia effectively redirects gas supplies to new countries — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia has quickly and successfully redirected natural gas supplies to new countries, Official Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"Our country quickly and effectively turned the main vector of gas supplies to new centers of global economic growth, to the East, in conditions of introduction of the ban on gas deliveries to the European Union," Zakharova noted.

Russia is proactively opposing the West’s policy through diversification of exports and forging cooperation with Asian nations, she added.

On January 26, the EU Council finally approved the complete ban on deliveries of Russian liquefied natural gas to the EU starting on January 1 of next year and on September 30, 2027 for pipe gas. The measure went into effect since its promulgation on February 2, 2026.