NICOSIA, February 4. /TASS/. The remains of a man discovered on January 14 in southern Cyprus in an area under British jurisdiction belong to missing former head of JSC Uralkali, Vladislav Baumgertner, the police department of the British Overseas Territory of Akrotiri and Dhekelia, where the United Kingdom’s military bases of the same name are located, told TASS.

"The body was identified through DNA analysis. It belongs to Vladislav Baumgertner," a police representative stated.

In response to a question about whether the cause of Baumgertner’s death has been determined, the police officer reported: "We have no information regarding the cause of death. This means that the cause has not been established yet."