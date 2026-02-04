Putin, Xi discuss blooming Russia-China relations, exemplary bilateral cooperation

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The relationship between Russia and China is in an eternal bloom, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at an online meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

The Russian leader also called cooperation between the two countries exemplary.

For his part, Xi noted that China and Russia are successfully defending global justice and that relations between the two countries are "entering a new stage of development."

TASS has collected key statements from the two leaders.

Russia-China relations

"Every season is spring" for Russian-Chinese relations, Putin said.

The Russian head of state expressed confidence that bilateral ties will develop sustainably, regardless of the international situation.

According to the Russian leader, "the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation are exemplary."

China and Russia need to "constantly deepen their strategic interaction," Xi stated.

He noted that China-Russia relations are successfully defending international justice, while relations between the two countries are entering a new stage of development.

Xi also highlighted the two countries’ success in bilateral trade and coordination on new spheres of cooperation.

Foreign policy

The foreign policy alliance between Russia and China "remains a key stabilizing factor," amid growing global turbulence, and "the Russian-Chinese tandem plays a key role in many areas," including at multilateral venues, Putin noted.

China and Russia "show commitment" to defending the results of WWII and global justice, Xi emphasized.

Trade

Russian-Chinese trade turnover, even with minor adjustments, has consistently surpassed the $200 billion mark with a solid margin for a third consecutive year," Putin said.

Energy cooperation

Russia consistently ranks first in energy supplies to China, Putin continued.

According to him, partnership in the sphere "is mutually beneficial and truly strategic."

The Russian leader stated that his country and China "are conducting an active dialogue on peaceful nuclear energy and advancing high-tech projects, including in industry and space exploration."