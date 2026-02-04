First day of resumed talks on Ukraine concludes in Abu Dhabi — Axios reporter

WASHINGTON, February 4. /TASS/. The first day of the second round of negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement in Abu Dhabi has come to an end, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said.

"The 1st day of US mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi has ended," he wrote on X.

According to Axios’ sources, the discussions will resume "on Thursday in the late morning (local time)." The Ukrainian side has called the negotiations "productive", Barak writes.

The first round of the security consultations was held on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian negotiating group was headed by Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov was at the head of the Ukrainian part of the working group.