UNITED NATIONS, February 4. /TASS/. The Kiev authorities are facilitating the activities of terrorist groups in Africa, with Kiev cooperating most actively with terrorists in Mali, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"The Kiev regime is actively participating in this, supplying terrorists with weapons, including drones, and training militants. The most active cooperation with Ukrainians is taking place in Mali. Last year’s terrorist attacks on fuel trucks, attempts to blockade Malian cities, and killings of civilians were carried out with the assistance of external forces. We call on the international community to take effective measures to prevent weapons and their components from falling into the hands of terrorists. The supply of weapons to militants must not go unpunished," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on terrorist threats.

The Russian representative also noted that, in addition to Kiev’s direct support for terrorists, Africa is suffering from the uncontrolled supply of Western weapons to the Kiev regime. "Weapons from there end up in the hands of militants across Africa via black markets. Their illegal circulation is only growing," he said.