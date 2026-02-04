Annual inflation in Russia gearing up to 6.45% from January 27 to February 2

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Annual inflation accelerated from 6.43% a week earlier to 6.45% over the week from January 27 to February 2, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development said.

"Inflation stayed almost at the last-week level (0.2%) over the period from January 27 to February 2. Price growth rates for foods declined to 0.29, including for foods excepts fruits and vegetables - to 0.12%. Price dynamics for fruits and vegetables was 2.1%," the ministry said.

"In the non-food segment, price did not actually change (0.01%). Price growth rates were 0.56% in the monitored services sector," the ministry noted.

Annual inflation was registered at the level of 6.45% on February 2, the ministry added.