Gold price down below $4,800 per troy ounce first since February 5

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The price of gold futures contracts for April delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has declined below $4,800 per troy ounce for the first time since February 5, 2026, according to trading data.

As of 9:37 a.m. Moscow time (6:37 a.m. GMT) the gold price was down by 2.04% at $4,796.2 per troy ounce.

As of 9:42 a.m. Moscow time (6:42 a.m. GMT) the price of gold was down by 2.09% at $4,794.1 per ounce. Meanwhile, the price of silver futures contracts for May 2026 delivery was down by 6.05% at $72.895 per troy ounce, having fallen below $73 first since February 17.