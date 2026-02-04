Five tank cars on fire in Tambov Region

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Five rail tank-cars are on fire at the Kochetovka station in the city of Michurinsk of the Tambov Region, the Russian Ministry of Emergencies told TASS.

"A fire outbreak at the Kochetovka railway station is being contained in the city of Michurinsk of the Tambov Region. It was provisionally ascertained as fire and rescue teams arrived that five tank-cars are on fire on a spur track," the ministry said.

Firefighting trains were dispatched to the accident scene, the ministry added.