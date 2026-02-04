Musk describes search at X office in France as political attack

NEW YORK, February 4. /TASS/. The search conducted in the Paris office of the X social network is a political attack, its owner Elon Musk said.

"This is a political attack," the billionaire wrote on X, commenting on reports that French law enforcers raided the company’s Paris office.

Earlier, French offices of Elon Musk's social media platform X were raided by Paris prosecutors, Europol and a cybercrime unit. According to AFP, the investigation against the social network was launch in January 2025, following complaints about the work of its algorithms and its integrated Grok chatbot, which allegedly generated explicit materials and denied Holocaust.