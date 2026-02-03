Iran, US discussing date, venue for talks - MFA

TEHRAN, February 3. /TASS/. Talks between Iran and the US are scheduled for the coming days, with discussions currently underway regarding their timing and location, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced.

"Negotiations are scheduled for the coming days, and consultations are currently underway to determine the venue for the negotiations, which will be announced as soon as it is finally agreed upon," NourNews quoted him as saying.

Baghaei noted that the venue and timing of the talks are not a complicated issue and should not be a topic of discussion in the media. "Turkey, Oman, and some other countries in the region have expressed their willingness to host the talks, which is very valuable to us," the Iranian diplomat added.