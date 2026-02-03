NATO chief says Western troops to be deployed in Ukraine the moment peace is concluded

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The armed forces of the so-called coalition of the willing will be deployed in Ukraine on land, at sea, and in the air once a peace agreement with Russia is concluded, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said.

Speaking in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament), he emphasized that as soon as Russia and Ukraine sign a peace agreement, the coalition of the willing countries that have agreed to support Kiev will deploy their armed forces to Ukraine, dispatch jets, and provide sea support.

The NATO chief added that other NATO member states would continue to provide assistance in other ways.

Russia is against the presence of NATO servicemen in Ukraine. On December 17, 2025, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow’s position on deploying Western troops in Ukraine is consistent and well-known. Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that providing Ukraine with security guarantees through "foreign military intervention on some part of Ukrainian territory" would be unacceptable to Russia.