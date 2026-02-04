Kalashnikov Group unveils its new Goliath 2.0, Karakurt 2.0 drones at Moscow expo

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group has unveiled its new small copter-type drones, the Goliath 2.0 and Karakurt 2.0, at the Dronetech Exhibition of unmanned, autonomous, and robotic systems in Moscow, TASS reports.

Among the exhibits are also the Legionnaire and Alpha-E vertical takeoff and landing drones, as well as the SKAT 350M, a flying wing-shaped aircraft, which is the most popular in the special military operation zone in Ukraine.

The company CEO Alan Lushnikov said during the presentation that the Kalashnikov Group has long established itself on the unmanned aerial vehicle market. "Therefore, we offer our drones and the services they provide to the civilian market. The effectiveness of our UAVs has been proven by their successful use in the special military operation zone. The group’s enterprises boast modern design bureaus, well-established serial production of unmanned aerial vehicles, extensive practical experience in UAV use, and a developed logistics and service system for operators," he noted.

The UAVs presented at Dronetech are designed for day/night aerial monitoring with varying levels of information detail. They are capable of analyzing the condition of fuel and energy complex facilities, transport infrastructure, electrical transmission lines, urban development, forests, and agricultural lands, and are effective in preventing terrorist threats, conducting search and rescue operations, and supporting operational-investigative activities.

The exhibition runs from February 4 to 5.