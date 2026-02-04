Large-scale US military drills in Africa to involve around 30 countries in May

WASHINGTON, February 4. /TASS/. The US plans to hold its largest-ever military drills in Africa, dubbed African Lion, this May, with most activities taking place in Morocco alongside troops from 19 African nations and several countries from Europe, South America, and the Middle East, said General Dagvin Anderson, commander of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM).

"Our largest exercise [in Africa] is in Morocco, called African Lion, it will take place in May," he said at a briefing, adding that the exercise will attract 19 African nations, six European countries, as well as partners from South America and the Middle East. The State Department released a recording of his speech.

Anderson added that selected activities will also take place in Tunisia, Ghana, and Senegal.

According to the commander, in addition to African Lion, the US is already conducting Cutlass Express exercises in Mozambique, involving 14 African and five European countries, as well as two countries from the Indo-Pacific region. He also mentioned the Justified Accord exercises, which will take place in Kenya, Tanzania, and Djibouti. Anderson stressed that all the exercises "focus on being multilateral," as they are aimed at combating shared threats such as terrorism, smuggling, and drug trafficking.

Speaking at the briefing after Anderson, Sergeant Major Garric Banfield added that the US will also conduct Flintlock exercises in Cote d'Ivoire and Libya.

African Lion is an annual international military exercise involving US military personnel. In 2025, around 10,000 troops from nearly 50 countries participated in the maneuvers in Morocco.