Gaddafi’s son will not be buried until murder investigation finished

RABAT, February 4. /TASS/. A son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Seif al-Islam, who has been killed in the city of Zintan, will not be laid to rest until an investigation into his murder is complete, a member of his political team Abdullah Othman said.

"The funeral will not take place until the necessary crime scene procedures are completed and the murder investigation is finished," the Laam news portal said.

Othman added that the body will be taken to the morgue of a private hospital in Zintan. Earlier, the Al Wasat portal said the public hospitals in Zintan and the nearby town of Ar Rajban denied receiving the body.

Zintan mayor’s office said no provocations against Gaddafi’s son occurred in Zindan prior to his murder. A spokesman for the local authorities said the situation in the city is normal, with no public security threats or enhanced security measures observed in the city and its outskirts.