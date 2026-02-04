Iran to restrict talks with US to nuclear issues — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, February 4. /TASS/. Iran does not intend to discuss restrictions on its rocket program or Middle East policies during negotiations with the United States in Oman, but will only focus on matters related to the nuclear program, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

They said it was previously planned that the talks would take place in Turkey with the participation of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, special US envoy Steve Witkoff, and businessman Jared Kushner. Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia are making diplomatic efforts to prevent a military escalation, the agency said.

Earlier, Axios portal reported that the talks between the United States and Iran will be held in Oman on February 6. On January 26, US President Donald Trump said that a "huge armada" of the US Navy was heading towards the Islamic republic. He expressed the hope that Tehran would sit down at the negotiating table and conclude a fair and equitable deal, implying a complete renunciation of nuclear weapons.

In 2025, five rounds of negotiations between the United States and Iran on the nuclear issue fell through because of the start of Israel's military operation against the Islamic republic and US attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities in June.

In 2015, Iran and the United Kingdom, Germany, China, Russia, the United States, and France signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), ending the crisis that began in 2002 due to Western accusations of Tehran developing nuclear weapons. But in 2018, Trump withdrew from the agreement and reinstated all US sanctions against Iran. In 2020, the Islamic republic also reduced its obligations under the JCPOA. Since then, attempts have been made several times to agree on a new deal or to return to the 2015 agreement, which have so far failed.