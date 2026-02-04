FACTBOX: New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty

TASS FACTBOX. On February 5, 2026, the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) — the last agreement governing US-Russian strategic stability — expires. This is the first time since 1972, when the first US-Soviet disarmament agreements were reached, that the US and Russia, possessing the largest nuclear arsenals, will have no valid treaty to control them.

Signing, ratification

The New START Treaty was signed by the Russian and US presidents, Dmitry Medvedev and Barack Obama, in Prague on April 8, 2010. Its official name is the Treaty between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (also known as New START or the Prague Treaty).

The ratification laws were signed by the president of Russia on January 28, 2011, and by the US president on February 2, 2011. The instruments of ratification were exchanged in Munich on February 5, 2011. The document entered into force to replace the Treaty on the Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START-1) of July 31, 1991 and the Treaty Between the United States of America and the Russian Federation on Strategic Offensive Reductions (SORT) of May 24, 2002.

Key provisions, validity

The New START Treaty stipulates that Russia and the United States reduce and limit (and subsequently not exceed) the number of deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), and heavy bombers on each side to 700 within seven years, their nuclear warheads to 1,550, and their deployed and non-deployed ICBM and SLBM launchers, as well as heavy bombers, to 800. The treaty introduced the concept of "non-deployed" delivery vehicles and launchers, in other words, those not in combat readiness condition, but used for training or testing and not armed with warheads (START I covered nuclear warheads placed on deployed strategic delivery vehicles). Each party has the right to independently determine the composition and structure of its strategic offensive weapons within the total limits established under the Treaty. The United States reached its performance benchmarks in September 2017, and Russia - on February 5, 2018.

New START bans the deployment of strategic offensive weapons outside the national territory. Two provisions of the document refer to the anti-ballistic missile defense (ABM): one concerns the relationship between strategic offensive weapons (nuclear weapons) and strategic defensive weapons (anti-missile defense systems), and the other - a ban on the conversion of ICBM and SLBM launchers into launchers for missile defense interceptor launchers, as well as their reverse conversion. There are no restrictions on missile defenses. The so-called breakout potential—stockpiled nuclear warheads that can be deployed relatively quickly-remain uncounted. To ensure mutual control over nuclear weapons, the Treaty provided for mutual inspections by the United States and Russia of each other's military nuclear facilities. A consultative commission was established to discuss various issues.

The document was intended to last for 10 years (until February 2021) with the possibility of a single five-year extension. Russia and the United States took advantage of this option in 2021, extending it until February 5, 2026.

New START crisis, suspension

In August 2022, Russia notified the United States it was temporarily closing its facilities to New START inspections. The Russian Foreign Ministry explained it was a forced decision taken against the backdrop of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the West after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. A ban on the passage of Russian aircraft carrying inspectors, visa issues during transit, and difficulties with making payments for services in fact stripped Russia of the slightest chance to carry out inspections on US territory and "created a unilateral advantage for the US side."

On February 21, 2023, in response to US demands to allow inspections of Russian facilities and the impossibility for Russia to carry out such inspections in the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Russia’s suspension of the New START Treaty. The corresponding law was signed on February 28 after approval by the State Duma and the Federation Council.

The Russian Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry made statements that Russia would continue to comply with the quantitative restrictions stipulated in the Treaty. In June 2023, Moscow and Washington agreed to continue exchanging notifications about major strategic force exercises and missile launches, and also confirmed their intention to adhere to the quantitative restrictions under the Treaty. On September 22, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia was prepared to continue to comply with the key restrictions of the New START Treaty for one year after its expiration, provided that the United States followed suit. US President Donald Trump called the Russian leader’s proposal a "good idea," but there was no official response from Washington.

Prospects for a new agreement

In January 2026, Donald Trump stated that the United States would conclude a "better agreement" with the participation of "other players." In particular, his administration has repeatedly voiced the intention to include China in the development of a new treaty. Beijing, however, opposes participation in any agreements that provide for limitations on its nuclear missile potential, citing its significant lag behind the United States and Russia. Moscow believes that concluding a new START agreement is impossible without due account for the nuclear arsenals of France and the UK. Furthermore, no dialogue on strategic stability between Russia and the United States is possible without a fundamental change in Washington’s foreign policy toward Moscow. On February 3, 2026, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted that it would be impossible to revive the strategic security dialogue between Russia and the United States unless Washington embraces a radical change to its foreign policy course toward Moscow. "There are currently no preconditions for resuming a meaningful dialogue with the US on strategic stability. Significant reforms are required: improvements in the US’ overall approach to its relations with us," the official said.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), as of January 2025, Russia and the United States together possessed approximately 90% of all nuclear weapons: Russia had 4,309 warheads, and the United States had 3,700 warheads. The arsenals of France and Great Britain were estimated at 290 and 225 warheads, respectively, while China had 600 warheads.