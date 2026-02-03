Russia sets its goals, objectives for G20 — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The Interdepartmental Commission for the Group of Twenty (G20) has defined Russia’s goals and objectives in the activities of the association, Foreign Ministry ambassador-at-large Marat Berdyev said on Telegram.

"On February 3, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin took part in the regular annual meeting of the interdepartmental commission on G20 affairs," the diplomat noted. "Under the leadership of Russian Sherpa in the leading economic forum Svetlana Lukash a wide range of substantive and organizational issues of our country's work in the G20 were discussed."

According to Berdyev, during the meeting, "specific goals, objectives and initiatives of the Russian side were formulated within the framework of the G20 negotiation process and reaching its final agreements, including the leaders' summit in Miami in December." Besides, the participants identified "common approaches to coordinate and ensure the effectiveness of the efforts of the government authorities within the framework of G20 activities." Special attention, according to the diplomat, "will be paid to strengthening the fair character of the global economy, reforming global institutions and dismantling unilateral instruments of pressure on independent states."

As noted following the meeting of the commission on the Kremlin's website, it noted the importance of coordinated, constructive work in the G20 in close contact with the American presidency and in cooperation with the BRICS partners and the world majority states. It said that specialized working groups were formed to work out the key areas of the G20 negotiations and identify further steps for interagency coordination to prepare decisions for the G20 leaders' summit in Miami on December 14-15.