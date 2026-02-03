MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. A plane with the Russian delegation to the talks on Ukraine has landed in Abu Dhabi, a TASS correspondent reported.
Russian negotiators touch down in Abu Dhabi
A plane with the Russian delegation members has landed in UAE
Abu Dhabi, UAE. Vehicles with Russian delegation members who arrived to participate in Russia-Ukraine-US trilateral talks.© Valeriy Sharifullin/TASS
FIFA Council unlikely to hold vote on lifting sanctions against Russia — daily
Russian national football teams are currently barred by all FIFA-sanctioned bodies from playing at the 2028 UEFA Euro Cup
War crimes against Russia have no statute of limitations — Medvedev
According to the politician, this applies not only to those "misled by the Bandera regime," but also to foreign mercenaries and a number of other individuals
Russia not seeking global conflict — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman reiterated that Moscow had repeatedly warned the West and NATO countries, calling on them to take Russia’s interests into account
Ten Ukrainian drones shot down over Russian regions overnight
Three of them were destroyed over the Belgorod Region
Russian-Japanese dialogue on Arctic Region frozen — Russian Foreign Ministry
Tokyo took the extremely adverse position in the context of the Ukrainian crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said
India to buy US and not Russian oil, Trump says
This will help to end the conflict in Ukraine, the US president added
Bill Gates promoted unproven vaccines, blocked Sputnik — Russian envoy
"Gates became a Gatekeeper on vaccines through his foundation and effective control of vaccine alliances like Gavi," Kirill Dmitriev said
Foundation of ex-wife of British Prince Andrew closes after Epstein dossier publication
"The charity will shortly close for the foreseeable future," an official representative of Sarah's Trust stated
Russia calls on US to release Maduro, his wife — foreign ministry
Russia reiterates its unwavering support for the Venezuelan authorities in their efforts to defend their country’s sovereignty
Lavrov to hold talks with visiting Swiss counterpart on February 6
According to Maria Zakharova, the talks will focus on ways of overcoming the current profound OSCE crisis
Liberation of Toretskoye, DPR from Ukrainian soldiers took about month — Russian commander
On January 31, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the liberation of the settlement
Elon Musk merges his companies xAI, SpaceX
According to the SpaceX press release, the merger will eventually allow placing AI data centers in space, powered by solar energy
Russia sees real threat of nuclear weapons proliferation in collective West
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, speculation about the acquisition of their own or collective military nuclear potential by the states that do not possess nuclear weapons within the meaning of the NPT has become more frequent
Russia destroys Ukraine’s HIMARS MLRS, S-300 launchers — top brass
Russian troops have liberated the settlement of Pridorozhnoye in the Zaporozhye Region
Russia says US cannot single-handedly change South Africa's G20 participation status
Russia was among the first to directly and openly support the immediate resumption of South Africa's work in the G20
Potential troop deployment to Ukraine and nuclear weapons: Statements by Russia’s MFA
TASS highlighted the key points from the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statements
France preparing neo-colonial coups in Africa — Russian Foreign Intelligence Service
"Emmanuel Macron's administration is feverishly seeking opportunities for 'political revenge' in Africa," the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service’s press bureau noted
Trump’s management style negatively impacts dollar’s exchange rate — WP
According to the newspaper, the dollar has lost over 10% of its value since Donald Trump’s return to office in January 2025
Rodriguez holds meeting with US charge d’affaires for Venezuela
The meeting took place at the Miraflores palace, the Bolivarian Republic Information Minister Miguel Angel Perez said
Ukrainians from Marinera tanker afraid to return home for fear of persecution
The crew consisted of 28 people in total
Russia condemns threats of new strikes on Iran as inadmissible — foreign ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry resolutely rejects any attempts to blackmail Iran’s foreign partners by increased tariffs
Japan’s policy of remilitarization poses threat to peace in Asia-Pacific — Russian MFA
This undermines the trust of Tokyo's neighbors, the ministry noted
IOC discriminates against Russian athletes — Russian Olympic chief
Japan’s Kyodo News Agency pointed out that this was the first public announcement to the Japanese media on behalf of the Russian Olympic chief since the beginning of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine
Military victory in special military operation visible on several fronts — Medvedev
The goal of Russia’s victory in the special military operation includes preventing new conflicts, Medvedev said
US proposes dialogue to Iran, chance to avoid war exists — Supreme leader’s advisor
According to Ali Shamkhani, Tehran is ready to reduce uranium enrichment from 60% to 20% with US concessions
Kiev continues policy of destroying canonical Orthodoxy — Russian Foreign Ministry
This policy is accompanied by massive violation of religious freedoms, seizure of churches, violence and repression
Russia won’t make any demarches to US before expiration of New START — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov said that Moscow did everything necessary in a timely manner
Russia has strong energy-generation prospects to support AI development — Medvedev
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev noted that energy consumption will only continue to rise as AI spreads
US needs to dominate in space — Pentagon chief
Pete Hegseth justified this goal by stating that "whoever controls the high ground controls the fight"
Russia defends people in Donbass, Kiev commits war crimes there — Medvedev
The politician emphasized that the list of Kiev regime's crimes was well known and Russia's Prosecutor General's Office had a powerful evidence base of them
Russia sees Berlin's ultimatums as 'absurd'
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the German authorities are trying to kill the process of historical reconciliation of the peoples of Russia and Germany, the biggest thing determining Europe’s fate
Trump rejects allegations of visiting Epstein’s island
The US president threatened to go to court over the claims
Press review: Epstein files weigh on Trump and Bitcoin plunges with little hope ahead
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 2nd
Australia announces sanctions against Iranian citizens, entities
"20 individuals and 3 entities sanctioned today include senior officials and entities of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said
Berlin's nuclear arming goes against international pacts — Russia's MFA
This follows from the answers of the Foreign Ministry to media questions dedicated to Sergey Lavrov's news conference summing up the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025
Afghanistan wants to buy oil and gas from Russia — Ambassador to Moscow
"Trade and economic relations between the two countries are currently developing," Gul Hassan said
Gazans enter Egypt for medical aid for the first time in a year — TV
The injured are accompanied by relatives, the TV channel said
Iran prepared to negotiate on nuclear dossier only with US — Supreme leader’s advisor
Ali Shamkhani stressed that bilateral negotiations should begin based on the condition that "illogical and unfounded demands are avoided"
Medvedev says US capture of Maduro can't be legally justified
On January 3, the United States attacked civilian and military facilities in Caracas
Risks of a global war remain very high — Medvedev
The politician noted that he perceived "the decreasing pain threshold" as the main danger
Russia worried over increasingly aggressive rhetoric towards Cuba — foreign ministry
Russia is closely following the situation in Latin America and the Caribbean region
First group of Palestinians returns to Gaza from Egypt — TV
The number of people was not specified
Russia’s Justice Ministry designates four foreign organizations as undesirable
In particular, European cryptocurrency exchange WhiteBit, the US-based International Women's Media Foundation, Ukraine’s Regional Center for Human Rights and the W Group fintech ecosystem have been blacklisted
FACTBOX: What is known about Hungary's lawsuit against EU ban on Russian gas supplies
Similar plans are being developed in Brussels for Russian oil and nuclear fuel
Jordan's top diplomat vows not to let country be used as base for attacks on Iran
Ayman Safadi reiterated Jordan’s support for efforts to ease tensions and establish calm in the Middle East
Taking heights at Ternovatoye allowed Russian army to liberate Pridorozhnoye — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, the Russian troops occupied a number of high ground areas and began to develop their success both towards southwest and advancing northward toward the Dnepropetrovsk Region
Kremlin says nothing to add to previous statements on energy ceasefire
Earlier, US President Donald Trump had asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to refrain from striking Kiev until February 1 "to create favorable conditions for negotiations"
WHO chief describes 2025 as one of most difficult years in organization's history
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that WHO’s superpower is its convening power
US strike on Iran would make Israel target for Tehran — Supreme leader’s advisor
Ali Shamkhani emphasized that Iran's response must be proportionate
Russia surprised by US making Venezuela de facto colony — Medvedev
Russia definitely considers Venezuela to be a friendly state, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council said
Hungary files lawsuit in EU Court of Justice against EU ban of Russian energy — Szijjarto
The minister explained that the Council of the EU had no right to adopt such a decision by majority vote
UK revokes accreditation of Russian diplomat — Foreign Office
According to a Foreign Office spokesperson, the decision comes in response to Moscow’s move to expel a British diplomat
In Ukraine, 20,000 out of 30,000 mobilized soldiers per month go AWOL
By 2025, more than 200,000 conscripts are projected to have deserted or gone AWOL
IN BRIEF: What we know about bus accident in Krasnoyarsk Region where minors died
According to preliminary data, the accident occurred after a trailer with a modular house disconnected from the truck
Russian forces advance in southeast of Konstantinovka, DPR, over day — military expert
"Konstantinovka is the last major stronghold of Ukrainian militants in Donbass," Andrey Marochko noted
Russia sends ideas to US on how to break down walls in stilted relations — MFA
The Russian Foreign Ministry also pointed out that Moscow appreciated the dedicated efforts the Donald Trump administration has been making towards a Ukraine deal from day one in office
Finland loses status of ‘honest broker,’ cannot be intermediary — Russian Foreign Ministry
The Russian Foreign Ministry also noted that Moscow "has no reason to assume the possibility for Finland to become an intermediary in any future negotiation processes"
Russia to use nuclear weapons if faced with existential threat — Medvedev
The Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman stressed that Moscow acts in strict accordance with its nuclear doctrine
Laura Fernandez wins presidential election in Costa Rica after 94% of ballots counted
Laura Fernandez won 48.33% of the vote
After mopping up at Pridorozhnoye, Russian troops begin offensive on Zaporozhye — expert
Andrey Marochko noted that there were some gaps in the Ukraine’s defenses in this sector
Moscow, Washington maintain dialogue at various levels — Russia’s MFA
The ministry also stressed that it’s quite hard to talk about the future of Russia-US relations at this point
Russia-China relations seen as factor of stability — Russian foreign ministry
Russia and China are consistently strengthening cooperation in the global arena, the Russian foreign ministry said
Iran has no intent to ship nuclear stockpiles to third countries — Ayatollah’s advisor
There is no reason for this, Ali Shamkhani said
Support for special op in Russian society remains high — pollster
Popular assessments of how the operation is proceeding show similar dynamics, with 65% of the polled saying that Russian forces are acting rather successfully
Trumps says against relocating UN headquarters from New York
The US leader also emphasized that he was sure he could "solve the problem" on non-payment of UN contributions by some countries "very easily"
Russian scientist copes with mathematical problem unsolved for 190 years
This breakthrough radically changes the understanding of one of the oldest areas of mathematics, crucial to fundamental physics and economics
Ukrainian army banned from capturing Russian servicemen — counterintelligence officer
Sergey Mykhaylov said the order was to interrogate and kill Russian soldiers
US creating strategic reserve of critical minerals — Trump
The US leader emphasized that it will be used for civilian purposes in times of emergency
Turkey, Azerbaijan to prove supplying non-Russian gas to EU — regulation
"The interconnection point Strandzha 1 connects the Union to a pipeline system which transports not only gas from the Republic of Azerbaijan or the Republic of Turkey, but also significant volumes of gas from the Russian Federation," the EU said
Trump believes Epstein tried to prevent his election victory
The US leader stressed that he had nothing to do with Jeffrey Epstein
EU authorities unable to respond to global challenges or even recognize them — Peskov
People in power in most European countries are "poorly educated, irresponsible", the Kremlin Spokesman said
FIFA needs to clear Russia to play internationally, says Infantino
"This ban has not achieved anything," FIFA chief Gianni Infantino said
Russia, Myanmar discuss personnel training in energy security — Shoigu
The Russian Security Council Secretary noted that the parties will hold "extensive negotiations regarding Roscosmos," concerning both the satellite system and training specialists in the use of satellite information for the country’s daily needs
Failure to reach deal with US to have consequences for Iran — Trump
The US President emphasized that he would like to see the deal negotiated
No justifying US’ violation of international law in Caracas — Russian foreign ministry
The Russian foreign ministry stressed that this was a blatant and cynical violation of international law and the United Nations Charter principles
Trump, Petro to meet at White House on February 3 at 4 p.m. GMT
The meeting will be held in a format closed to journalists
Trump believes US-Cuba deal close at hand
Washington is dealing with the Cuban leaders, Donald Trump said
British, US spy planes spotted near Russia’s Kaliningrad Region
As of 5:10 p.m. Moscow time, both planes were still in the airspace near the Kaliningrad Region
Clintons agree to testify in Epstein case — newspaper
Previously, Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had for months refused to comply with subpoenas, calling the investigation politically motivated
Indian PM thanked Trump for reducing customs tariff for country
"When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits people," Narendra Modi said
