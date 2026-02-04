Macron missed his chance for talks with Putin — US expert

WASHINGTON, February 4. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron’s preparations to talk to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a good, but overdue decision, Mark Episkopos of the Washington-based Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft said.

"While good, this is a day late and a dollar short. The peace process is too well-defined for Europe to shape it," he wrote on the X social network.

The expert went on to say that Europe has a positive role to play around by engaging Russia on those parts that potentially involve it, such as sanctions and security guarantees.

At the same time, he said it will not be a good idea for Macron to lead the negotiations, because his diplomatic activities in 2022 have left "a bitter taste." Therefore, potential negotiations should be conducted by a "fresh face."

French President Emmanuel Macron said on February 3 that preparations for talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin were underway. In December 2025, following an EU summit in Brussels, the French leader stated that it was time for Europe to resume dialogue with Russia. He emphasized that the current format of talks on Ukraine, in which US negotiators discuss the terms of a settlement with Russia without European participation, "is not optimal.".