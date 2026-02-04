Damage from corruption crimes tops $207 million last year — Russian ministry

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. A total of 16 billion rubles (over $207 million at the current exchange rate) was listed as damage in corruption-related crimes last year, Andrey Kurnosenko, chief of the Russian interior ministry’s economic security and anti-corruption directorate, told TASS in an interview.

"Material damage, which stands in completed and suspended criminal cases, has risen to 16 billion [rubles]," he said.

In his words, the total value of property arrested, seized or voluntarily submitted exceeded 45 billion rubles ($597 million) in the reported period.

According to Kurnosenko, the number of exposed corruption-related crimes is currently on the rise, with over 20,000 criminal offenses in this sphere registered in 2025, up 10% year-on-year.