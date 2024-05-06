Russia’s National Wealth Fund totals $139.6 bln as of May 1 — finance ministry

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. Russia’s National Wealth Fund (NWF) totaled 7.1% of the country’s GDP projected for 2024, or 12.75 trillion rubles ($139.6 bln), as of May 1, 2024, according to a statement released by the Russian Finance Ministry on its website.

The NWF stood at 12.53 trillion rubles or $137.3 bln as of April 1 of this year.

"As of May 1, 2024, the National Wealth Fund totaled 12,750,839.4 mln rubles, or 7.1% of GDP projected for 2024," the statement reads.

The amount of liquid assets of the NWF was 5.172 trillion rubles, or $56.7 bln, which equals 2.9% of projected GDP, as of May 1, the ministry informed.

The total estimated amount of revenues from depositing NWF resources on accounts in foreign currency with the Bank of Russia recalculated to US dollars from December 15, 2023, to April 30, 2024, amounted to $40.7 mln, which is equivalent to 3.73 bln rubles.

The exchange rate difference on NWF’s assets nominated in foreign currency and revaluation of gold, in which the NWF’s resources are invested, stood in total at 327.86 bln rubles ($3.6 bln) from January 1 to April 30, 2024.

Currently 227.62 bln Chinese yuan, 334.367 metric tons of gold and 299.7 mln rubles ($3.28 mln) are on accounts of the National Wealth Fund with the Bank of Russia.