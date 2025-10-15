Russia harvested about 132 mln tons of grain — minister

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia harvested about 132 mln metric tons of grain since the start of this year, Minister of Agriculture Oksana Lut said.

"Grains and pulses were harvested at the moment from 91% of the areas. The gross yield is about 132 mln tones. Harvesting continues now in challenging weather conditions," she noted.

"We maintain the forecast for grain at the level of 135 mln tons in the net weight. Concerning wheat, our main crop, we expect 90 mln tons, and the absolute record of 7 mln tons for pulses," the minister added.