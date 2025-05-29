IAEA monitors unstable situation with external energy supply of Zaporozhye nuke plant

BERLIN, May 29. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is "closely monitoring" the unstable situation with the external energy supply of the Zaporozhye nuclear power station, said Director General Rafael Grossi.

"Although the Zaporozhye nuclear power station has been out of operation for about three years, the active zones of its reactors and spent nuclear fuel still require constant cooling, so electricity is needed to operate the water pumps. This is why the extremely vulnerable power supply situation remains deeply worrying, and we are monitoring it very closely," the agency's press service quoted Grossi as saying.

The head of the IAEA said that the external power supply to the plant remains "extremely unstable," since the station currently relies on only one power transmission line to ensure basic nuclear safety functions. He also noted that the agency's inspectors based at the Zaporozhye nuclear power station continued to assess other aspects of the situation at the facility, "without finding any problems with nuclear safety" in the two fresh fuel storage facilities.

On May 7, the Ferrosplavnyaya-1 high-voltage power supply line was shut down by a protection action of the plant. Now the station is powered by the second Dneprovskaya line, which provides for its own needs.