Russia interested in scaling up oil production in Venezuelan projects — Novak

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia is interested in increasing oil production within the framework of current projects in Venezuela, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the air with the Rossiya 1 TV Channel.

"On our side, we are interested in the production increase, timely payments and sales of products in projects where we participate," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Russia and Venezuela are cooperating in the energy sector for a long period, Novak said. "Five joint projects are being implemented there; oil is being produced. We are expanding this cooperation at present, including in the gas sector; we have two projects going forward," the official added.