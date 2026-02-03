Infrastructure facility damaged in Ukraine’s missile attack on Belgorod

BELGOROD, February 3. /TASS/. An infrastructure facility was seriously damaged in Ukraine’s missile attack on Belgorod and its environs, Belgorod Region governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Ukrainian troops delivered a missile strike on Belgorod and the Belgorod district. According to preliminary data, no one was hurt. An infrastructure facility was seriously damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that repair works have already begun.

Later, he reported that the massive missile attack on Belgorod damaged the city’s energy grid.