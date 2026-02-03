NATO chief’s statements hinder peace settlement in Ukraine — Russian MP

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. A senior Russian lawmaker has slammed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte as a troll whose words about the deployment of Western forces to Ukraine as soon as peace agreements are signed hinder the conflict settlement.

"Rutte is an adept of the proxy war until the last Ukrainian," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel, commenting on Rutte’s statement that as soon as Russia and Ukraine sign a peace agreement, the coalition of the willing countries that have agreed to support Kiev will deploy their armed forces to Ukraine, dispatch jets, and provide sea support.

"The alliance’s secretary general has acted as a true agent provocateur ahead of another round of talks on the Ukrainian settlement in Abu Dhabi. Rutte’s words about a Western intervention in Ukraine following ‘pace agreement’ in no way bring their signing any closer. It’s rather the other way round," he wrote.

The lawmaker recalled that Russia has repeatedly stressed that it will not tolerate any foreign contingents in Ukraine. "This is a direct threat to Russia’s security and national interests, with all conclusions and consequences it can imply. They will be deplorable for the Western invaders who will automatically become legitimate targets for the Russian army," he warned.