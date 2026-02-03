Russia believes in keeping divisive politics out of sports — presidential aide

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Sports should serve to unite people, no politics involved, Russian Presidential Aide Alexey Dyumin told TASS on Tuesday.

"Sports must go beyond politics, must not divide, but unite people - this has been and remains Russia's stance," Dyumin, who is also a deputy chairman of the Russian Presidential Council on the Physical Culture and Sport, said.

"The Winter Olympic Games in Italy will start this week and Russian athletes are taking part. We wish them good luck. The entire country will be rooting for them," he added.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been cleared to participate in the 2026 Winter Games under a neutral designation, which excludes the display of national flags and anthems.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes will compete under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge and ski mountaineering.