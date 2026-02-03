Russian economy to be more efficient by creating decent jobs — Putin

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The national economy should be made more efficient on account of creating modern and well-paid jobs, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when opening the first meeting on economic issues in 2026.

"I request colleagues to pay greater attention to improvement of the employment structure in the economy," the president said. "It is important for us to make it more efficient on account of creating modern, decently paid jobs in sectors with high labor productivity," Putin stressed.