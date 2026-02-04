Israel conveyed its Iran-related demands to US — TV

TEL AVIV, February 4. /TASS/. In the course of its diplomatic contacts with the United States, Israel insists on a list of demands regarding Washington’s relations with Tehran, Israel’s Channel 12 said citing a high-ranking Israeli official.

The source, who was familiar with details of Tuesday’s meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff, said the Israeli side put forward four demands ahead of the expected US-Iranian talks behind closed doors.

The list includes Iran’s transfer of its highly enriched uranium stockpile to a third country. According to Israel, the Islamic Republic must also stop its uranium enrichment activities, halt the ballistic missile program and stop financing and supporting its allies in the Middle East.

"Any deal that does not include these demands is a bad deal. The incumbent [Washington] administration has proven its commitment to Israel in all spheres, particularly on the Iranian issue," the official said. "Israel used to influence [US decisions] in the past, and will continue to influence every step that Americans will decide to undertake this time."

Witkoff's visit to Israel comes amid mounting tension around Iran. Earlier Axios reported that Witkoff is to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Istanbul on February 6 to discuss a possible nuclear deal. A TASS source said the potential meeting is not yet officially on the agenda.