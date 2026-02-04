Exact timing of New START expiration not crucial — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The exact time of expiration of the Russian-US New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) is not of key significance, and the Kremlin has already outlined the consequences of this document ceasing to function, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is hardly of fundamental importance," he said, responding to a question about the specific time when the New START Treaty expires. Peskov added that he was not ready to name the exact time off the top of his head and needed to clarify this information.

"We commented yesterday on our overall assessment of the consequences of this document’s expiration and the lack of response to our initiative from the US side," the Kremlin spokesman added.

The New START Treaty was signed in 2010. In February 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Moscow’s decision to suspend its participation in the agreement, though he clarified that Russia was not withdrawing entirely. He stressed that before resuming negotiations on the treaty’s future, Russia must first have a clear understanding how the arsenals of not only the United States but also other NATO nuclear powers — Britain and France — are to be accounted for. The agreement stipulates that seven years after its entry into force, each party should have no more than a total of 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM), and strategic bombers, as well as no more than 1,550 warheads on deployed ICBMs, SLBMs, and strategic bombers, and a total of 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers, SLBM launchers, and strategic bombers. The Treaty was signed for a term of ten years, until February 5, 2021, with the possibility of a further extension upon the parties’ mutual consent.

On September 22, 2025, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at a meeting with the Russian Security Council that Russia was prepared to continue adhering to the treaty’s quantitative restrictions for another year after the New START expires in February. However, he emphasized that this measure is only viable Washington follows suit.

On February 3, Peskov said that the Russian president's initiative to extend the restrictions provided for in the New START Treaty remains in force. However, Moscow has not yet received a response from Washington. Meanwhile, according to Peskov, when discussing the future strategic security system, Russia cannot ignore the nuclear capabilities of the United States' allies in Europe, namely the United Kingdom and France.