What we know about next round of trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The next round of the Abu Dhabi consultations on resolving the Ukraine conflict will take place on February 4—5, a source told TASS.

TASS has gathered the key information about preparations for the talks.

Arrival of negotiating teams

- The Russian delegation arrived in Abu Dhabi late on Tuesday.

- US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff’s plane has landed in Abu Dhabi, a source at Al Bateen Executive Airport told TASS.

Participating delegations

- Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the same security team would represent Russia in the negotiations as in the first round of talks.

- Igor Kostyukov, head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, will lead Russia’s delegations.

- Witkoff and US entrepreneur Jared Kushner will be in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday for another round of trilateral talks with Russia and Ukraine on resolving the conflict, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

- Vladimir Zelensky announced changes to the work of Ukraine's negotiation team but did not provide any details.

- National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov headed Ukraine’s delegation in the first round of talks.

Trump’s statements

- US President Donald Trump stated that Russia had kept its word on not attacking the Ukrainian capital of Kiev for a week.

- According to him, Moscow’s decision to suspend strikes was an important step.

Expectations for talks

- Kiev would like to discuss the terms of a ceasefire in the next round of the Abu Dhabi talks, the RBC-Ukraine news agency reported, citing a source familiar with the negotiation process.

- "The current negotiations may be more promising than widely credited," Politico Europe reported citing sources.