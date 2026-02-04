Libyan prosecutors confirm Gaddafi’s son death from gunshot wounds

CAIRO, February 4. /TASS/. Libya’s Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed the death of the most prominent son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam, from gunshot wounds, according to an early investigation.

"It was determined that the victim was shot to death," the office said in a statement on Facebook (banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

Law enforcement officers are working to identify suspects involved in the murder.

On February 3, Libya al-Ahrar TV channel reported that Saif had been killed in the western Libyan city of Zintan. The deceased’s lawyer confirmed he had been assassinated. According to sources of Al Hadath television, close to Gaddafi’s family, Saif al-Islam was killed in the courtyard of his home. All four attackers fled the scene.