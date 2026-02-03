Plans for meeting of US, Iranian officials still in force — Trump

WASHINGTON, February 4. /TASS/. Plans of holding a meeting of US and Iranian officials remain in force, and the sides are holding consultations on the subject, US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House.

"They [Iranians] would like to do something, and we'll see if something is going to be done," Trump said when asked whether Iran was ready to reach an agreement. "They had a chance to do something a while ago, and it didn't work out, and we did [Operation] Midnight Hammer. I don't think they want that happening again. They would like to negotiate."

"We are negotiating with them right now," Trump added.

He did not disclose the venue of the upcoming talks.