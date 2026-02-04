Russia, France maintain only working-level contacts, no high-level talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russia and France interact solely at the working level, with no high-level contacts taking place, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on reports from Paris about preparations at the technical level for contacts between the presidents of the two countries.

"We can't say for sure yet, and we don't have any such high-level contacts at the moment," he told reporters. "Indeed, there are some contacts at the working level, but we cannot say anything remarkable in this regard yet."

French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters the day before about preparations for contacts with the Russian leader. He added that he is simultaneously consulting with EU leaders and Vladimir Zelensky on the matter. Macron did not specify when they hope to hold the conversation in Paris.