Nissan registers Infiniti trademark in Russia — watchdog

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Japanese company Nissan Motor, which left the Russian market in 2022, has registered the Infiniti trademark (Infiniti, a car manufacturer part of the Nissan Motor Group), in Russia, a TASS correspondent found out.

The application to register the trademark was filed on June 3, 2025, from Japan. The trademark is registered under one class (No. 12) of the International Classification of Goods and Services (ICGS) - automobiles and their components, according to data from the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent).

Nissan Motor suspended operations in Russia and Ukraine in 2022.