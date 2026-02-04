Lack of US response on New START, Putin-Xi talks: takeaways from Kremlin aide’s statements

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping lasted one hour and 25 minutes, with simultaneous interpretation. The conversation was friendly, Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

He also noted that Moscow has not yet received a response from Washington to its proposal to extend the restrictions under the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START).

TASS has compiled Ushakov’s key statements.

On Putin-Xi talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held substantive talks: "Such contacts have become a well-established tradition of communication between our heads of state in recent years. This is already the sixth such conversation. They take place at the beginning of the year before the Chinese New Year, or, as it is called in China, the Spring Festival."

The hour-and-25-minute-long talks took place in a friendly and trusting atmosphere with simultaneous translation.

Putin and Xi Jinping "once again noted that the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between the two countries are at an unprecedented level, based on equality and mutual benefit, not directed against anyone, and not subject to any short-term changes."

The leaders discussed relations with the US: "Our approaches here are practically identical, as reflected, for example, in our assessments of the US president's initiative to create the Board of Peace."

The presidents also discussed the international situation: "We gave serious consideration to the most pressing international issues, especially given the extremely tense and explosive situations that have developed in several regions around the world."

Xi Jinping expressed support for the ongoing trilateral consultations on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi.

Putin confirmed Russia's support for the one China principle: "The Russian side reiterated its support for China’s principled position on Taiwan. That is, our support for the one China principle."

The presidents called for permanent mechanisms to facilitate contact between the countries' leadership at various levels, so they can respond quickly to emerging threats: "This involves operational coordination and harmonization of approaches to topical issues, including sensitive ones, to respond quickly to emerging challenges and threats. It was agreed to intensify such professional dialogue."

In addition, Putin and Xi Jinping discussed the situations around Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba.

The leaders communicated "in a truly warm and friendly manner": "And they concluded the conversation with sincere wishes for success, happiness, and prosperity in the coming year."

On relations with China

Russia and China have each other’s backs: "We support each other on key issues affecting national interests. In the face of external challenges, our countries act, as our Chinese friends say, back to back and can rely on each other."

Russia is the top supplier of oil and pipeline gas to China.

Moscow supports Beijing’s initiative to establish a global organization for artificial intelligence cooperation.

Russia and China's positions on the overwhelming majority of international issues "are close or completely coincide."

On Putin's schedule

Xi Jinping invited Putin to pay an official visit to China in the first half of the year: "The invitation was gratefully accepted."

Putin plans to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China in November.

Putin and Xi Jinping plan to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of various international events this year, including those within the framework of the SCO and BRICS.

On situation around New START Treaty

The US has not yet responded to the proposal to extend the New START restrictions: "As you know, on September 22, 2025, we proposed to the Americans to extend the key quantitative limits for one year as voluntary self-restrictions. However, we have not yet received an official response from the Americans."

In a conversation with the Chinese president, the Russian head of state noted that, despite the situation with the New START Treaty, Russia remains open "to seeking negotiated ways to ensure strategic stability."

Putin also said that Russia will act "in a measured and responsible manner, based on a thorough analysis of the overall security situation."