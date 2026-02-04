BRYANSK, February 4. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has carried out a combined attack on Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region, which involved HIMARS rockets, Neptune long-range missiles, and fixed-wing drones, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

"Ukrainian terrorists have carried out another deliberate attack on residential areas and civilian facilities. The combined strike involved HIMARS rockets, fixed-wing jet-powered drones, and Neptune long-range missiles. The Russian Defense Ministry’s aid defenses destroyed the Neptune missiles and 11 unmanned aerial vehicles," he wrote on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, a female civilian suffered multiple injuries. She was taken to the hospital and received the necessary medical assistance," Bogomaz said.

"Twenty private houses and 27 apartments in an apartment building were damaged. The windows of a hospital were shattered. Falling debris hit three civilian cars in the Bezhitsky District of the city of Bryansk. <...> The Ukrainian attack also destroyed a residential brick house in the village of Glinishchevo in the Bryansky District," the governor added.