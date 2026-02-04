Ukraine dialogue continues, but Europe seeks to rework US proposals — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Talks on resolving the Ukrainian conflict continue, but European countries are trying to rework Washington’s settlement proposals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"The dialogue continues. We supported the US proposals, but the Europeans immediately rushed to Washington to revise and change the US initiative that had been approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin. They are still trying to rework this plan," Lavrov told RT in an interview.

He recalled Putin's statements that Russia is seeking a diplomatic solution. "We have never changed our principles, unlike many other participants in this political process. They have tried to shift the setting many times," the foreign minister concluded.