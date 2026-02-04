Tor air defense missile systems deployed to protect important facilities — manufacturer

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The Tor air defense missile systems, manufactured by the Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant Kupol (part of the Almaz-Antey Group), have been put into operation to protect important facilities on the front lines and in the rear, the plant’s CEO Fanil Ziyatdinov said.

"We are exploring new areas of application for the special equipment. Until recently, the Tor anti-aircraft missile systems supported the tactical air defense operations. Now they are also used to cover critical facilities on the front lines and in the rear. The Tor-M2KM combat module, based on the latest Tor-M2, was developed for these tasks," Ziyatdinov said in an interview with National Defense magazine.

He noted that the Kupol Plant is continually upgrading its products: "Dozens of modifications have been made to the Tor family of combat vehicles alone over the past year, based on the special military operation experience. Modernization of fire weapons and development of the surface-to-air guided rocket range is ongoing."