Creation of Eurasian security architecture requires broad cooperation, expert says

NEW DELHI, February 4. /TASS/. Creating a new security architecture in Eurasia requires broad cooperation between various interested parties, Arvind Gupta, director of the Vivekananda International Foundation, told TASS.

According to him, "the Indian expert community regards Eurasia as a region of great strategic importance for global stability." "Historically, this has been an area of great power competition. The arena has become even more crowded with multiple stakeholder actors having become active. What is needed is greater cooperation amongst diverse stakeholders," the analyst pointed out on the sidelines of the Third Russian-Indian Conference of the Valdai International Discussion Club and the Vivekananda International Foundation in New Delhi.

Gupta believes that "any new security architecture in Asia should promote stability, diplomacy and dialogue." "The Shanghai Cooperation Organization and others, such as the Collective Security Treaty Organization and Eurasian Economic Union, can play an important role in promoting stability in the region. India has made several proposals at the SCO to promote cooperation, and it is engaged with the Eurasian Economic Union," he specified.

When asked if India was ready to build a common Eurasian security system together with China, Gupta noted that after the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan, New Delhi and Beijing "began to normalize their relations, which had come under great stress following the military clashes on the border in 2020." "The process is progressing steadily but the mistrust between the two has not been fully overcome because the border issue remains unresolved," the expert added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin put forward an initiative to create a new security architecture in Eurasia in June 2024. Besides, Putin outlined the principles that should be at the basis of international relations at the next stage of their development at the plenary session of the Valdai International Discussion Club in November 2025. The principles include openness to cooperation, global diversity, maximum representation, universal and equal security, justice for all, and the sovereign equality of states.