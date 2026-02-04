Witkoff lands in Abu Dhabi for talks on Ukraine

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The plane carrying US special presidential envoy Steve Witkoff has arrived in Abu Dhabi, where the second round of negotiations on a Ukrainian settlement will take place, the Al Bateen airport representatives told TASS.

"The plane carrying the US president's special envoy has landed," the source said.

The trilateral talks between Russia, the United States and Ukraine are expected to take place in the United Arab Emirates’ capital on February 4 and 5. Earlier, the White House confirmed that Witkoff and American businessman Jared Kushner will join the consultations.