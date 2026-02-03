Witkoff, Kushner to take part in trilateral talks on Ukraine in UAE on February 4

WASHINGTON, February 3. /TASS/. US presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and entrepreneur Jared Kushner will take part in talks with Russia and Ukraine on the settlement of the crisis in Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"That's why Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be in Abu Dhabi tomorrow for another round of trilateral talks. I would note the trilateral talks that took place last week or the week prior are historic by nature," she said.