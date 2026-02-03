Trump says Russia’s one-week energy ceasefire was important step

WASHINGTON, February 4. /TASS/. Russia’s decision to suspend its strikes on the capital of Ukraine for one week was an important step, US President Donald Trump said.

"It's a lot, you know, one week," he said, commenting on the situation around Ukraine. "We'll take anything, because it's really, really cold over there."

"It was Sunday to Sunday," Trump added, referring to the pause.

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said last week that President Donald Trump had asked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to refrain from striking Kiev until February 1 "to create favorable conditions for negotiations." When asked if the Kremlin had agreed, Peskov responded: "There was a personal appeal from President Trump." However, the spokesman did not answer the question of how the Russian side responded.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday that Russian troops had delivered a massive overnight strike on Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites in response to Kiev’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on the Russian territory.