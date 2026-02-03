Russian GDP add 1% in 2025 — Putin

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. The Russian gross domestic product (GDP) gained 1% in 2025, President Vladimir Putin said when opening the first meeting on economic issues in 2026.

"I would like to note that the Russian GDP added 1% as of the end of the last year. This is lower than dynamics observed before, we are well aware of that," Putin said.

The Russian leader suggested discussing certain preliminary results of the national economy’s functioning last year. "Let us talk about the forecasts, about development with consideration of current factors, challenges and trends, and about the situation in the domestic and international markets. And, certainly, [we] will analyze in detail the mechanisms of achieving our goals in the economic sphere, support of growth required for confident dynamic development of the whole country," the head of state added.