Ukrainian energy minister says situation in Kiev critical

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denis Shmygal said the energy supply situation in Ukraine’s capital Kiev was critical.

Speaking at a meeting of a crisis response center dealing with the situation in Kiev, he said: "The situation in the energy system is difficult. Power companies have to carry out emergency shutdowns. Additional power generators are being placed in the hardest-hit areas."

"Considering how critical the situation is, urgent measures to stabilize the situation were discussed at the meeting," Shmygal wrote on Telegram, commenting on the meeting’s outcomes.

In his words, power generation facilities, as well as transmission and distribution networks were damaged in Kiev, the regions of Vinnitsa, Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, Kharkov, and other areas.

Minister of Communities and Territories Development Alexey Kuleba told the meeting that over 1.1 million of residential buildings in Kiev have no central heating.

Power supply problems in Kiev and the region have been observed since the end of 2025 due to serious damage to energy facilities in the capital region. On January 9, Mayor Vital Klitschko urged residents to leave if possible because of problems with heat and electricity supply, saying that half of the city's apartment buildings were not heated. On January 13, Klitschko said the situation with electricity supply in the city worsened with voltage inadequate even for critical infrastructure. According to him, the situation in the city is as dire as ever.

Ukraine’s power generation companies had to introduce daily power outage schedules, with some areas left without electricity for 8-16 hours a day. Head of Ukrenergo Vitaly Zaichenko said that the schedules could be maintained throughout the winter.