Russian envoy to UN urges action against IS terrorists' use of Starlink terminals

UNITED NATIONS, February 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya has called for blocking terrorist groups from accessing modern commercial communication technologies and UAVs.

"It is important to prevent IS and its affiliates from obtaining and using commercial satellite communication terminals, including Starlink. We expect that the state under whose jurisdiction the relevant technology companies operate will be far sighted and take effective measures to prevent such technologies from falling into the wrong hands," Nebenzya said at a UN Security Council meeting on threats posed by the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).

The diplomat stressed that terrorist organizations are increasingly relying on advances in unmanned technologies, using them for reconnaissance, logistics, and attacks. According to the Russian side, the international community should focus on preventing militants from obtaining technical equipment in order to deprive them of the advantages offered by the latest developments in communications and aviation.